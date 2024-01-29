Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) versus Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Critical Survey

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and Protagonist Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gracell Biotechnologies $60,000.00 12,186.01 -$88.08 million ($1.05) -9.58 Protagonist Therapeutics $26.58 million 54.10 -$127.39 million ($2.62) -9.52

Gracell Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protagonist Therapeutics. Gracell Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagonist Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Gracell Biotechnologies has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gracell Biotechnologies N/A -37.40% -31.24% Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -54.66% -49.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gracell Biotechnologies and Protagonist Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gracell Biotechnologies 0 4 4 0 2.50 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 30.64%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Gracell Biotechnologies.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's product candidates also comprise GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-ALL; and GC502, a TruUCAR-enabled dual CD19- and CD7 -directed, off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. In addition, it has a portfolio of earlier stage product candidates targeting various cancer indications, such as hematologic cell malignancies and solid tumors. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

