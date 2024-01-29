QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

QHSLab Trading Up 47.8 %

QHSLab stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. QHSLab has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

