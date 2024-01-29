QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $150.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

