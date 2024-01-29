Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after buying an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $196.30 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

