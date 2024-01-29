RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company.

RDCM opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 million, a PE ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.74. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

