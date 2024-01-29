Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

