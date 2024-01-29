Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 301.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 307,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $13.63 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%.

(Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.