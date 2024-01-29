Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ATI were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $41.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.