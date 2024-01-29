Raymond James & Associates Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Certara were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

