Raymond James & Associates Has $1.12 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

