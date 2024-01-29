Raymond James & Associates Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,921 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Infosys were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 40.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 29,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 242,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

