Raymond James & Associates Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 79,306 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

