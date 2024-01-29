Raymond James & Associates Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,050,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

