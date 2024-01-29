Raymond James & Associates Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at $58,797,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at $58,797,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

