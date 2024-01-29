Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 428.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

