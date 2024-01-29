Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.45% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QWLD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QWLD opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

