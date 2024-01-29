Raymond James & Associates Invests $1.14 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $67,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,066 shares of company stock worth $809,236. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

