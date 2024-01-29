Raymond James & Associates Invests $1.14 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $67,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of TCBI opened at $61.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26.
Insider Activity
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,066 shares of company stock worth $809,236. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
