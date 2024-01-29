Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

