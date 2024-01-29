Raymond James & Associates Sells 30,812 Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,812 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.48% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

About Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

