Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,698 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOR. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

