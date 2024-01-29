Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,013 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,504.9% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 436,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 420,066 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.4% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.3 %

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $24.52.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

