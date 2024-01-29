Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 587.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 234,613 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 428.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 486,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $37.57 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

