Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

