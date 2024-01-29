Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.9% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $824,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 210,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $102.73 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.