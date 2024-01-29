Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,352 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PCK opened at $5.64 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.