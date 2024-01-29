Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNOV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

