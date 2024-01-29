Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after acquiring an additional 886,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after buying an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

