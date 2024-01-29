Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HE. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $13.85 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

