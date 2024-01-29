Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4,387.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $79.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $65.48 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

