Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI opened at $40.61 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.



The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

