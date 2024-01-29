Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDNT opened at $37.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,722.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $39.33.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

