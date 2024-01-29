Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emeren Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 178,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 62,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 452,902 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 252,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $605,292.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 18,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908,751.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 708,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOL

Emeren Group Price Performance

Shares of SOL opened at $1.95 on Monday. Emeren Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.