Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMQQ opened at $29.91 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $486.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

