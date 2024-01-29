Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $35.86 on Monday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Millennial Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

