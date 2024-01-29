Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,358,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 316,548 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16,152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,528,000.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

