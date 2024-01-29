Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $365,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $184.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.95. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.