Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5,717.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 248,868 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 78,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 221,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $493,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $69.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $75.77.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

