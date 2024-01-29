Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $403.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.33. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDS

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.