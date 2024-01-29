Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $157.57 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

