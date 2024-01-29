Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,121,000 after acquiring an additional 138,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 911,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,356,000 after buying an additional 62,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $209.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $211.69.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

