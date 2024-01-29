Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 0.3 %

TNDM stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $45.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

