Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 68,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 13.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.23. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

