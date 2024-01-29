Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 111 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $493,552. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

SiTime stock opened at $116.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

