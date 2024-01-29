Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $61,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $124.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

