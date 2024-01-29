Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $68.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

