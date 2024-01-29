Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,479 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBUY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,581.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 454,343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 221.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 81,583 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,513,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $51.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

