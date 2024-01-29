Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $45.12 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.