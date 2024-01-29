Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLCN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 69,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

