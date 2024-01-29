Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,355 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Trading Up 3.2 %

POSCO stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $133.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

