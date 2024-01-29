Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $207.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $211.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

